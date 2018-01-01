Brian Ferguson

Guest Writer
Product Marketing Manager for Switchvox
Brian Ferguson is the product marketing manager for Switchvox. Since becoming part of the Digium team in 2010, Ferguson has worked in multiple sales and marketing roles supporting Diguim’s reseller channel and helping customers use Digium solutions to solve their business telephony challenges. He enjoys numerous, short walks on the beach (as opposed to long ones) and loves to travel.

If Your Office Resembles 'The Office' Consider Better Communications Software
Office Tech

If Your Office Resembles 'The Office' Consider Better Communications Software

An examination of how better office tech might aid fictional office managers reveals the real-life advantages of integrating communications.
5 min read
