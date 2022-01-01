Signing out of account, Standby...
Carlos Chacon
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & Medical Director at Divino Plastic Surgery
Dr. Carlos Chacon is an accomplished cosmetic surgeon and patient-focused professional at Divino Plastic Surgery, a cosmetic surgery practice in Bonita, California. Dr. Chacon and his team have offered a wide range of innovative cosmetic procedures since 2012.
Follow Carlos Chacon on Social
Latest
Manage a Healthcare Business? Why Patient Experience Should Always Be Your First Priority
Happy patients boost your reputation and your bottom line.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Chris D. Bentley
Award Winning Dallas Real Estate Broker
-
Krista Mashore
CEO of Krista Mashore Coaching
-
Stephanie Mojica
Book Development Coach & Book Editor
-
Jeffrey Shaw
Small business coach
-
Julie Kratz
Chief Engagement Officer
-
Rachel Greenberg
CEO of Beta Bowl
-
Andrea Olson
CEO of Pragmadik
-
Valentina Fomenko
Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA