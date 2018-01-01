Coco Brown

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, The Athena Alliance
Coco Brown is founder and CEO of The Athena Alliance, an organization dedicated to advancing diversity in the boardroom by preparing executive women for board service and facilitating board matches.

Women Won't Achieve Equal Representation in Business Unless Men Help Change the Status Quo

Male CEOs and board directors need to take an active role in promoting a more diverse selection of leaders.
5 min read
