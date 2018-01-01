Dan Scouler Sr. is chief executive of Scouler & Company. Prior to founding the firm, Dan held senior management positions at Ernst & Young, Deloitte & Touche, FTI Consulting and investment banks Meadowcroft Associates and Peers & Company. He has 35 years of experience in restructuring and turnaround management and has participated in the reorganization of companies such as Adelphia Communications, Chiquita Brands International, Cinnabon, General Nutrition Centers and Polaroid.