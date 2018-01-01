Dan Scouler

Dan Scouler

Dan Scouler Sr. is chief executive of Scouler & Company. Prior to founding the firm, Dan held senior management positions at Ernst & Young, Deloitte & Touche, FTI Consulting and investment banks Meadowcroft Associates and Peers & Company. He has 35 years of experience in restructuring and turnaround management and has participated in the reorganization of companies such as Adelphia Communications, Chiquita Brands International, Cinnabon, General Nutrition Centers and Polaroid.

The Frequently Fatal Family Business Flaw: Denial
Family Businesses

The Frequently Fatal Family Business Flaw: Denial

It turns out, businesses owned by families suffer from bad management practices that could cause a meltdown.
