Danielle Bernal, D.V.M., has over a decade of experience in veterinary medicine, specializing in animal nutrition. In her role as on-staff veterinarian with Wellness Natural Pet Food, a family-owned company and the largest independent natural pet food company, she educates pet parents and retailers alike on the importance of natural ingredients like wholesome meats and nutrient-rich superfoods and the highest quality standards. She passionately believes that proper nutrition helps pets lead happier, healthier lives and she shares that message with pet parents
bring your dog
It's Bring Your Dog to Work Day! What You Need to Know to Make Your Office Pet-Friendly.
Ever hear of 'paw-ternity' leave, when employees get new pets? Something new to consider for your pet-friendly office.
Dogs
Who Let the Dogs Out? Hooray! Friday Is 'National Bring Your Dog to Work Day.'
Pets in the workplace are proven to lift mood, lower stress and even improve productivity. So, what are you waiting for?
Pets
It's 'Take Your Dog to Work Day': Have You Thanked Fido Today?
Pets exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit: Consider that Oprah, Mark Zuckerberg and Richard Branson all have four-legged friends.