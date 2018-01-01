Dave Johnson

Five Strategies for a Better Hotel Rate
Growth Strategies

Five Strategies for a Better Hotel Rate

Small-business owners making their own travel plans can have a hard time finding deals. These tips can help.
2 min read
3D Digital Images Made Easy
Technology

3D Digital Images Made Easy

It's not too hard to make your photos look 3D using a free animation program. Learn how.
4 min read
Put Your Picture on a Magazine Cover
Technology

Put Your Picture on a Magazine Cover

Use the MagMyPic Web site to make a clever novelty magazine cover in just a few clicks.
5 min read
Four Essential Photo Editing Tricks
Technology

Four Essential Photo Editing Tricks

You don't have to be a Photoshop expert to take great pictures--but you should know this handful of common editing techniques.
6 min read
