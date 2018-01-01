David Lumb

Tesla
Tesla Lays Off 9 Percent of Its Workforce
The job cuts are part of a restructuring CEO Elon Musk said was coming earlier this year.
Artificial Intelligence
Zuckerberg: It's Easier for AI to Detect Nipples Than Hate Speech
Some things are just easier for robots to spot, he said.
Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut Made a Parka to Keep You as Warm as its Pizzas
You'll probably never get your hands on one, though.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Feud Splits the Currency in Two
Frustrated community members voted to split a new cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Cash, off the main bitcoin branch.
Google Tests VR as a Replacement for Dull Training Videos
A contest between training videos and virtual reality goes to VR.
Transportation
China's 'Elevated' Bus Was a Scam After All
Chinese police launched an investigation into the funding platform behind the wheeled tram.
Social Media
U.S. Is Now Asking for Visa Applicants' Social Media Names
They want Internet handles going back five years and biographical information from the last 15 years.
Uber
Texas Legislature Overrules Austin, Allows Uber and Lyft to Return
They're expected to open Monday right after the governor signs the bill into law.
Creativity
Show Off Your 3D Art in Tilt Brush's New Online Gallery
Google gives users a website to upload and remix pieces made in the VR painting tool.
Disney
Disney Can Fly Drones After Unblocking Its Parks' No-fly Zones
And they've already got a spectacular planned for this holiday season.
Apple
Apple Logs Your iMessage Contacts and Could Share Them With Police
Phone numbers, time of contact and IP address are all game.
McDonald's
McDonald's Pulls Plug on Happy Meal Activity Trackers
How irritating.
Technology
Triby Will Be the First Non-Amazon Device to Get Alexa
This portable, voice-controlled smart hub is far easier to move around than the Echo.