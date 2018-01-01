David Lumb

Tesla Lays Off 9 Percent of Its Workforce
Tesla

The job cuts are part of a restructuring CEO Elon Musk said was coming earlier this year.
2 min read
Zuckerberg: It's Easier for AI to Detect Nipples Than Hate Speech
Artificial Intelligence

Some things are just easier for robots to spot, he said.
2 min read
Pizza Hut Made a Parka to Keep You as Warm as its Pizzas
Pizza Hut

You'll probably never get your hands on one, though.
1 min read
Bitcoin Feud Splits the Currency in Two
Bitcoin

Frustrated community members voted to split a new cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Cash, off the main bitcoin branch.
3 min read
Google Tests VR as a Replacement for Dull Training Videos
Google

A contest between training videos and virtual reality goes to VR.
2 min read
China's 'Elevated' Bus Was a Scam After All
Transportation

Chinese police launched an investigation into the funding platform behind the wheeled tram.
2 min read
U.S. Is Now Asking for Visa Applicants' Social Media Names
Social Media

They want Internet handles going back five years and biographical information from the last 15 years.
2 min read
Texas Legislature Overrules Austin, Allows Uber and Lyft to Return
Uber

They're expected to open Monday right after the governor signs the bill into law.
2 min read
Show Off Your 3D Art in Tilt Brush's New Online Gallery
Creativity

Google gives users a website to upload and remix pieces made in the VR painting tool.
2 min read
Disney Can Fly Drones After Unblocking Its Parks' No-fly Zones
Disney

And they've already got a spectacular planned for this holiday season.
2 min read
Apple Logs Your iMessage Contacts and Could Share Them With Police
Apple

Phone numbers, time of contact and IP address are all game.
2 min read
McDonald's Pulls Plug on Happy Meal Activity Trackers
McDonald's

How irritating.
1 min read
Triby Will Be the First Non-Amazon Device to Get Alexa
Technology

This portable, voice-controlled smart hub is far easier to move around than the Echo.
1 min read
