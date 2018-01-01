Guest Writer

CEO and Co-Founder of BigID

Dimitri Sirota is a 10-plus-year privacy expert and identity veteran. He is currently the CEO and co-founder of one of the first enterprise privacy management platforms, BigID, and wears many hats as an established serial entrepreneur, investor, mentor and strategist. He previously founded two enterprise software companies focused on security (eTunnels) and API management (Layer 7 Technologies), which was sold to CA Technologies in 2013.