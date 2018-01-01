Dimitri Sirota

Dimitri Sirota

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder of BigID
Dimitri Sirota is a 10-plus-year privacy expert and identity veteran. He is currently the CEO and co-founder of one of the first enterprise privacy management platforms, BigID, and wears many hats as an established serial entrepreneur, investor, mentor and strategist. He previously founded two enterprise software companies focused on security (eTunnels) and API management (Layer 7 Technologies), which was sold to CA Technologies in 2013.

More From Dimitri Sirota

How OneLogin Was Compromised and the Lessons for the Rest of Us
Cybersecurity

How OneLogin Was Compromised and the Lessons for the Rest of Us

As painful as breach incidents are for the service provider and affected companies, they also offer a teaching moment.
5 min read
Beyond the Privacy Fine Print: Making Privacy More Transparent
Online Privacy

Beyond the Privacy Fine Print: Making Privacy More Transparent

Consumers have a growing sense of unease over loss of control when it comes to personal data.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.