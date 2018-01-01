DJ Waldow

DJ Waldow is a writer, blogger, speaker and co-author of The Rebel’s Guide to Email Marketing (Que Publishing, 2012). He is Digital Marketing Evangelist at Marketo, a San Mateo, Calif.-based marketing automation software company.

Want to Make Email Subscribers Unhappy? Do These 6 Things.
Email

Want to Make Email Subscribers Unhappy? Do These 6 Things.

No one, and I mean no one, enjoys poor email etiquette. If you are making these mistakes, you are quickly losing customers.
4 min read
7 Tips to Make Your Email Marketing More Mobile-Friendly
Marketing

7 Tips to Make Your Email Marketing More Mobile-Friendly

As more people go mobile, consider these important suggestions to make sure people are opening your emails on their smartphones.
5 min read
The Keys to Writing Reminder Emails That Work
Marketing

The Keys to Writing Reminder Emails That Work

When done right, reminder emails can be the perfect prompt to get a subscriber to take action.
5 min read
No, Gmail's Promotions Tab Didn't Just Kill Email Marketing
Marketing

No, Gmail's Promotions Tab Didn't Just Kill Email Marketing

Slow down. Take a breath. Marketers don't need to panic over Google's new e-mail feature.
4 min read
Why Marketers Should Stop Worrying and Learn to Love the Unsubscribe Button
Marketing

Why Marketers Should Stop Worrying and Learn to Love the Unsubscribe Button

Losing some subscribers can be better than having your messages marked as spam.
5 min read
How to Write Better Email Subject Lines
Marketing

How to Write Better Email Subject Lines

Take these steps to get more people clicking on your marketing messages.
4 min read
4 Ways to Get Customers to Open Your Emails
Marketing

4 Ways to Get Customers to Open Your Emails

If no one is opening your emails, it's impossible for them to click through to your website or make a purchase. Follow these tips for better email marketing.
4 min read
3 Rules You Must Break to Expand Your Email Marketing List
Marketing

3 Rules You Must Break to Expand Your Email Marketing List

If building a bigger list is your priority, you'll want to break these traditional marketing practices.
5 min read
