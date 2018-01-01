Eric Franchi

Eric Franchi

Guest Writer
Co-Founder of Undertone and Investor

Eric Franchi is co-founder of Undertone where he leads industry relations and manages the company’s most strategic partnerships. He also serves as an angel investor and advisor for multiple companies.

More From Eric Franchi

3 Ways Staying on the Offensive Improves Productivity
Ready for Anything

3 Ways Staying on the Offensive Improves Productivity

Don't surrender control of your time to email, social notifications and other reactionary noise.
5 min read
Nothing Matters at CES 2017 Without the Smartphone
CES 2017

Nothing Matters at CES 2017 Without the Smartphone

Smartphones, ubiquitous and powerfully versatile, are what makes all the other technical wizardry at CES possible.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.