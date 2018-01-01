Eugene Borukhovich

Eugene Borukhovich is a co-founder of Color Eight and co-created its social search and productivity app, Q! HealthWorldWeb, which he also co-founded, was purchased by HealthGrades in 2010. In addition, Borukhovich founded Health 2.0 NYC and Health 2.0 Amsterdam and is a pioneer in health-care consumerism and open health data.

 

3 Ways to Join the Knowledge-Based Economy
Do you silently concur with this statement "I don't know what to say on Twitter; I have nothing interesting to share"? Want to up your game?
