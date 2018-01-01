Gail Goodman

Gail Goodman is the author of Engagement Marketing: How Small Business Wins In a Socially Connected World (Wiley, 2012) and CEO of Waltham, Mass.-based Constant Contact Inc., a provider of email marketing, event marketing, social media marketing, local deal and online survey tools and services for small businesses, associations and nonprofits.

Three Steps to More Word-of-Mouth -- and More Business
Marketing

Three Steps to More Word-of-Mouth -- and More Business

Use these tips to increase repeat sales by keeping your customers and clients connected to your business.
5 min read
Social Networking Lessons of 2011
Marketing

Social Networking Lessons of 2011

What social-media fans taught small businesses about marketing.
5 min read
Seven Tips for Successful Holiday Marketing Campaigns
Marketing

Seven Tips for Successful Holiday Marketing Campaigns

When you want to spread some holiday cheer, combine email and social media to reach a broader audience.
4 min read
Three Ways to Give Back to Your Community at Holiday Time
Marketing

Three Ways to Give Back to Your Community at Holiday Time

Doing good is good for business and your brand. Here are three ideas for cause marketing that can work on a small scale.
4 min read
Six Tips for Mobile Marketing to Engage Customers
Marketing

Six Tips for Mobile Marketing to Engage Customers

Consider these ways to stay in front of mobile customers in a two-way dialogue.
4 min read
Your Customers Are Talking. Are You Listening?
Marketing

Your Customers Are Talking. Are You Listening?

Customer research can be yours for the asking, if you're willing to pay attention.
4 min read
How to Keep Your Marketing Rolling While You're on Vacation
Marketing

How to Keep Your Marketing Rolling While You're on Vacation

Follow these seven tips to manage your campaigns while you take a well-earned break.
4 min read
Six Quick-Hit Marketing Ideas for Social Media
Marketing

Six Quick-Hit Marketing Ideas for Social Media

Add some short-term sizzle to your year-long marketing campaign.
4 min read
How to Use Video to Market Your Business
Marketing

How to Use Video to Market Your Business

Consider these tips to help you produce video that connects with your customers.
4 min read
How to Harness the Power of Social Media Feedback
Project Grow

How to Harness the Power of Social Media Feedback

Engaging with consumers enables owners to assess a product's strengths and weaknesses.
4 min read
Three Ways to Spark Engaging Social Conversations
Marketing

Three Ways to Spark Engaging Social Conversations

The most important aspect to social media is establishing a two-way conversation.
3 min read
Making Email Newsletters More Social
Marketing

Making Email Newsletters More Social

Four tips to create content customers will share on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and other social networks.
4 min read
Is Your Email Marketing Ready for 2011?
Marketing

Is Your Email Marketing Ready for 2011?

Here are five ways to create a more social experience for your customers in the New Year.
4 min read
Five Key Ingredients of Lasting Brands
Marketing

Five Key Ingredients of Lasting Brands

How to protect your reputation while marketing through social media.
5 min read
Does Your Business Hand Out the Good Candy?
Marketing

Does Your Business Hand Out the Good Candy?

Three Halloween-inspired marketing tips to sweeten holiday sales
4 min read
