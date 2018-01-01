Gail Goodman is the author of Engagement Marketing: How Small Business Wins In a Socially Connected World (Wiley, 2012) and CEO of Waltham, Mass.-based Constant Contact Inc., a provider of email marketing, event marketing, social media marketing, local deal and online survey tools and services for small businesses, associations and nonprofits.
Three Steps to More Word-of-Mouth -- and More Business
Use these tips to increase repeat sales by keeping your customers and clients connected to your business.
Social Networking Lessons of 2011
What social-media fans taught small businesses about marketing.
Seven Tips for Successful Holiday Marketing Campaigns
When you want to spread some holiday cheer, combine email and social media to reach a broader audience.
Three Ways to Give Back to Your Community at Holiday Time
Doing good is good for business and your brand. Here are three ideas for cause marketing that can work on a small scale.
Six Tips for Mobile Marketing to Engage Customers
Consider these ways to stay in front of mobile customers in a two-way dialogue.
Your Customers Are Talking. Are You Listening?
Customer research can be yours for the asking, if you're willing to pay attention.
How to Keep Your Marketing Rolling While You're on Vacation
Follow these seven tips to manage your campaigns while you take a well-earned break.
Six Quick-Hit Marketing Ideas for Social Media
Add some short-term sizzle to your year-long marketing campaign.
How to Use Video to Market Your Business
Consider these tips to help you produce video that connects with your customers.
How to Harness the Power of Social Media Feedback
Engaging with consumers enables owners to assess a product's strengths and weaknesses.
Three Ways to Spark Engaging Social Conversations
The most important aspect to social media is establishing a two-way conversation.
Making Email Newsletters More Social
Four tips to create content customers will share on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and other social networks.
Is Your Email Marketing Ready for 2011?
Here are five ways to create a more social experience for your customers in the New Year.
Five Key Ingredients of Lasting Brands
How to protect your reputation while marketing through social media.
Does Your Business Hand Out the Good Candy?
Three Halloween-inspired marketing tips to sweeten holiday sales