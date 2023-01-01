Ivan Saprov
CEO & Founder of Voyagu travel management platform
CEO & Founder of Voyagu, an international travel management platform that connects premium travelers with advisors for better planning, booking, and managing of trips. A travel tech entrepreneur with 10 years of experience in the industry backed by a strong background in sales and business strategy.
How to Think Outside Your Industry and Revolutionize the Customer Journey
Follow these four lessons from travel tech startups on revolutionizing the customer journey.
