J. Tepper

As a freelance journalist and photographer in New York City, Joseph spends most of his time with camera in one hand and notebook in the other. His writing and photography have appeared in the daily print publications including the New York Daily News and online publications. He is also immersed in the world of underwater photography as the Associate Editor of Scuba Diver Through the Lens, the world's first print underwater-imaging magazine.

More From J. Tepper

Mark Peter Davis on the Problem With the VC Industry
Starting a Business

Mark Peter Davis on the Problem With the VC Industry

Mark Peter Davis' journey from venture capitalist back to entrepreneur has given him a unique perspective on the new challenges of start-up fundraising.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.