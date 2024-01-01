Jada Willis
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
CEO Mentor & Community Founder
As a CEO mentor & people strategy consultant, Jada has established herself as a thought leader in entrepreneurship and HR strategy. She recently sold an HR consulting firm she founded in 2014. Jada's 18+ years of HR experience has fueled her niche of growing leaders and businesses.
Leadership
The Best CEOs Are Falling Short of Delivering This Top Employee Non-Negotiable. Here Are 5 Things You Can Do to Avoid This Fate.
Establishing the company's core values, purpose, vision statement and value proposition is just the first step in building a positive workplace culture.