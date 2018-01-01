Jamie Halper

Jamie Halper

Style and Pet Blogger

Jamie Halper is a style and pet blogger in San Diego, California. 

More From Jamie Halper

Traveling With Your Pet This Holiday? Bone Voyage!
Pets

Traveling With Your Pet This Holiday? Bone Voyage!

Fido would love to come along. Here are five tips to help make your job as a pet parent easier.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.