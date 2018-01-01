Jamie Wong is the Founder and CEO of Vayable, a platform to request, design and book unique travel experiences. She has a master's degree from Columbia University and has traveled to more than 40 countries.
Fundraising 101: The First Timer's Guide to Pitching Investors
Pitching to investors can be a daunting and at times, tough on an entrepreneur's confidence level. Here are a few tidbits of advice on pitching from an entrepreneur who has been there, done that.
Attention Culturists, Political Junkies and Renegades: Here is Where to Launch Your Startup
While Silicon Valley, New York and Boston's entrepreneurial ecosystem get the most media attention, these hubs don't make sense for all companies. For our series The Grind, globe-trotting entrepreneur Jamie Wong gives us the skinny on other amazing locations to start a company.
Going Global: The Secret to Being Everywhere at Once
While scaling a business globally can be an exciting, it can also be challenging. Jamie Wong of Vayable offers up advice on how a lean startup can scale internationally.
Why Ditching Silicon Valley for Paris Was the Best Decision for My Startup
Vayable co-founder Jamie Wong opens up about how leaving the Valley's "techno-chamber" helped her form deeper connections with customers.
The Greatest Risk to a Startup Could Be You
The CEO and co-founder of Vayable, a platform to request, design and book unique travel experiences, dishes on how stress was not only detrimental to her health but also her startup.