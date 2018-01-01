Jamie Wong

Jamie Wong

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO of Vayable

Jamie Wong is the Founder and CEO of Vayable, a platform to request, design and book unique travel experiences. She has a master's degree from Columbia University and has traveled to more than 40 countries.

More From Jamie Wong

Fundraising 101: The First Timer's Guide to Pitching Investors
The Grind

Fundraising 101: The First Timer's Guide to Pitching Investors

Pitching to investors can be a daunting and at times, tough on an entrepreneur's confidence level. Here are a few tidbits of advice on pitching from an entrepreneur who has been there, done that.
6 min read
Attention Culturists, Political Junkies and Renegades: Here is Where to Launch Your Startup
Growth Strategies

Attention Culturists, Political Junkies and Renegades: Here is Where to Launch Your Startup

While Silicon Valley, New York and Boston's entrepreneurial ecosystem get the most media attention, these hubs don't make sense for all companies. For our series The Grind, globe-trotting entrepreneur Jamie Wong gives us the skinny on other amazing locations to start a company.
Going Global: The Secret to Being Everywhere at Once
Growth Strategies

Going Global: The Secret to Being Everywhere at Once

While scaling a business globally can be an exciting, it can also be challenging. Jamie Wong of Vayable offers up advice on how a lean startup can scale internationally.
3 min read
Why Ditching Silicon Valley for Paris Was the Best Decision for My Startup
Growth Strategies

Why Ditching Silicon Valley for Paris Was the Best Decision for My Startup

Vayable co-founder Jamie Wong opens up about how leaving the Valley's "techno-chamber" helped her form deeper connections with customers.
4 min read
The Greatest Risk to a Startup Could Be You
Entrepreneurs

The Greatest Risk to a Startup Could Be You

The CEO and co-founder of Vayable, a platform to request, design and book unique travel experiences, dishes on how stress was not only detrimental to her health but also her startup.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.