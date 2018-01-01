Janelle Blasdel is a senior writer and content developer at RWR Company, a Minneapolis-based business-to-business branding and communications firm. She has written for startups, Fortune 50 companies and all types of firms in between.
Cities
Bad Winter? Cheer Up. A Tough Climate Could Make for Great Business.
Harsh weather can be a drag, but it can also help you shape your company's brand. Bundle up and see the benefits rather than just barriers.
Entrepreneurs
How Improv Comedy Can Seriously Grow Your Business
Winning an audience and scoring new business have much in common. Here are seven lessons to take from the stage to the boardroom to add value to any team.
Books
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Stephen King
Lessons from the master of horror can apply to startups, too.