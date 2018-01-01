Dave Power is the founder of J.D. Power and Associates and is the subject of the new book, POWER: How J.D. Power III Became the Auto Industry’s Adviser, Confessor, and Eyewitness to History, published by Fenwick Publishing.
Personal Values
J.D. Power: How I Stayed True to My Values Over 50 Years
At every stage you'll face expectations to conform to different corporate cultures. You must weigh them against your sense of ethics.
Growth Strategies
How My Family Helped Me Build a 'Power' Research Firm
Global company's founder says having his children help in the early days gave them invaluable experience.