Jeanette Hurt

SecondAct contributor Jeanette Hurt writes extensively about cooking and food and is the co-author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Wine and Food Pairing (June 2010), and author of The Cheeses of California: A Culinary Travel Guide. She lives in Milwaukee.

More From Jeanette Hurt

Will Allen's 'Good Food Revolution'
Entrepreneurs

Will Allen's 'Good Food Revolution'

His new autobiography chronicles Allen's unexpected journey from professional basketball player to urban farming pioneer.
6 min read
There's No Business Like the Chocolate Business
Starting a Business

There's No Business Like the Chocolate Business

A truck dealer, an engineer and a mapmaker left their professions to work with their one true love -- chocolate.
9 min read
From Home Cooks to Gourmet Startups
Starting a Business

From Home Cooks to Gourmet Startups

How entrepreneurs are taking advantage of a healthy specialty foods market, plus 9 tips on how you can, too.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.