SecondAct contributor Jeanette Hurt writes extensively about cooking and food and is the co-author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Wine and Food Pairing (June 2010), and author of The Cheeses of California: A Culinary Travel Guide. She lives in Milwaukee.
Will Allen's 'Good Food Revolution'
His new autobiography chronicles Allen's unexpected journey from professional basketball player to urban farming pioneer.
There's No Business Like the Chocolate Business
A truck dealer, an engineer and a mapmaker left their professions to work with their one true love -- chocolate.
From Home Cooks to Gourmet Startups
How entrepreneurs are taking advantage of a healthy specialty foods market, plus 9 tips on how you can, too.