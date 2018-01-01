Guest Writer

President and CEO of Kauffman Fellows

Jeff Harbach is president and CEO of Kauffman Fellows, and a fellow from the Class of '16. He has been an entrepreneur and investor since 2002, and was executive director of the Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN), based out of Austin, TX, from 2011–2013. Harbach has led multiple startups, including a luxury furniture store and interior design firm, a golf destination club, two 7-Eleven stores and a private country club golf network. He was also an angel investor with the Vegas Valley Angels.