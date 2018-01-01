Jeff Harbach is president and CEO of Kauffman Fellows, and a fellow from the Class of '16. He has been an entrepreneur and investor since 2002, and was executive director of the Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN), based out of Austin, TX, from 2011–2013. Harbach has led multiple startups, including a luxury furniture store and interior design firm, a golf destination club, two 7-Eleven stores and a private country club golf network. He was also an angel investor with the Vegas Valley Angels.
Public Speaking
How Public Speaking Helps Perfect Your Pitch
Even in today's digital world there is value in presenting ideas cleanly, concisely and engagingly.
Innovation
The New Wave of Innovation Will Bring Tech Disruption -- Will Your Business Be Ready?
Big data and cloud computing are changing the game.
Money Management
You Must Spend Your Seed Capital Wisely or Risk Starving Down the Road
A venture leader provides advice for preserving capital.
Imposter Syndrome
Eliminate the Fear of 'Imposter Syndrome'
Not surprisingly, imposter syndrome is common among entrepreneurs.
Innovation
Steve Case Shares What Entrepreneurs Need to Create Successful Companies as the World Grapples With Major Technological Advancements
In the next wave of innovation, remember the 3 P's.
Pitching Investors
When Pitching Investors, Remember It's All About the Product
Rather than talking about the problem or the market, this investor would like to spend more time on the demo.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Good Entrepreneur? Hint: It's Not Something You're Born With.
Innovators are exceptional learners and have other soft skills that allow them to triumph over adversity and doubt.
Networking
Need a Network? Be Bold.
The tools are there for you to reach those who can help build your dream.
Masters of Scale
How to Build an Entrepreneurial Community
First decide where you want to live. Then build your company and your network.
Global Business
Why Many Founders Should Think Global From the Start
Envision your global expansion plans early to spot opportunities.
Older Entrepreneurs
Mid-Life Founders Aren't the Exception, They're the Rule
The average age of a successful entrepreneur is 39
Ready for Anything
Who Is the Perfect First Customer?
It might not be who you think.
Burnout
Why Putting in Long Hours May Not Help Your Business
Your health is a company asset.
Fundraising
What It's Like For a VC Who Becomes an Entrepreneur
A VC switches sides, and reports back from the other side of the table.
Raising Capital
When Raising Capital For Your Business, Bigger Checks Are Not Always Better
For lots of smaller businesses, bootstrapping and micro-VC might be a better option.