My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jeffery Lauria

Jeffery Lauria

Guest Writer
VP of Technology at iCorps Technologies

About Jeffery Lauria

Jeffery Lauria is the VP of technology at iCorps Technologies, a leading IT consulting and managed services company. His experience spans over 20 years in all facets of IT with a focus on cybersecurity, data privacy and compliance.

More From Jeffery Lauria

4 Essentials for Complying With the New Data Privacy Regulations
data privacy

4 Essentials for Complying With the New Data Privacy Regulations

Consumers need reassurance and protection from the entities they trust with their data. The onus will be on companies to provide those things, and a failure to do so will prove costly.
5 min read