Jeffery Lauria is the VP of technology at iCorps Technologies, a leading IT consulting and managed services company. His experience spans over 20 years in all facets of IT with a focus on cybersecurity, data privacy and compliance.
4 Essentials for Complying With the New Data Privacy Regulations
Consumers need reassurance and protection from the entities they trust with their data. The onus will be on companies to provide those things, and a failure to do so will prove costly.