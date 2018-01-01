Jesse Kramer

Guest Writer
Former Owner, Brooklyn Taco

Brooklyn Taco was Jesse Kramer's first project.  As he looks for his next culinary project, he is hosting interactive demos & dinners at White Gate Farm in Old Saybrook, CT to keep his culinary skills sharp. He also found a passion for brand building and now manages a growing portfolio of businesses, including Grace in Niantic, Conn. and HESCO.

