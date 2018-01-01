Brooklyn Taco was Jesse Kramer's first project. As he looks for his next culinary project, he is hosting interactive demos & dinners at White Gate Farm in Old Saybrook, CT to keep his culinary skills sharp. He also found a passion for brand building and now manages a growing portfolio of businesses, including Grace in Niantic, Conn. and HESCO.
Business Failure
6 Lessons I Wish I'd Known Before My Business Failed
I had a great idea, passion and talent, but that wasn't enough. I learned these lessons the hard way so that you don't have to.