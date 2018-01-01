Jim Laughren, CWE is the former president of a wine import and distribution company, and the founder of WineHead Consulting. He holds the designation of Certified Wine Educator and has conducted teachings, tastings and training sessions around the country. Mr.Laughren has visited numerous wine regions in North and South America and Europe. He recently released A Beer Drinker’s Guide to Knowing And Enjoying Fine Wine (Crosstown Publishing, 2012).