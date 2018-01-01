Joanna Lord

Joanna Lord

Guest Writer
VP of Marketing at Porch

Joanna Lord is the vice president of marketing at Porch.com, a home network for homeowners to find professionals, get inspired and manage their home.

5 Secrets to Crafting the Perfect Startup Story
Storytelling

When it comes to crafting a startup story so many entrepreneurs think an elevator pitch and a great deck will do the trick. This couldn't be further from the truth.
6 min read
Attention Service Companies: 5 Ways to Build Your Brand on a Budget
Ask the Expert

While product companies often have an easier time conveying their brand message, service-focused businesses also must have a strategy for creating their unique identity. Check out five ways to do it on a budget.
5 min read
Marketing Expert: The Best Tools for Understanding Your Social-Media Accounts
Ask the Expert

For our Ask the Expert column, marketing guru Joanna Lord highlights the top tools she uses for social media.
4 min read
New Business? Here Are 5 Tips on How to Craft a Great Brand.
Ask the Expert

For our series Ask the Expert, marketing guru Joanna Lord chats about why she decided to dive into marketing and what newbie entrepreneurs can do to create a memorable brand.
5 min read
Want to Stand Out From the Crowd? Know Your Unique Value Proposition.
Ask the Expert

Often people turn to a price-cutting strategy to compete but this can lead to a race to the bottom. Instead, entrepreneurs should focus on other ways to stand out and gain customers. Our marketing expert Joanna Lord talks shares six ways.
5 min read
10 Online Marketing Predictions to Inform Your Strategy in 2014
Marketing

A guide to the most important aspects you'll want to focus on with your marketing efforts in the year ahead.
6 min read
How to Dominate Your Competition With 'Reciprocal' Customer Loyalty
Marketing

Loyalty is a two-way street. If you want to turn customers into raving fans, you'll have to go above and beyond when it comes to the service you provide.
4 min read
Beyond Web Analytics: 5 Types of Online Data You Should Be Tracking
Technology

Understand more about how effective your website is with these useful tools.
5 min read
5 Tips for Hiring an All-Star Marketing Team
Marketing

Consider these tips for hiring the team who can take your marketing to the next level.
5 min read
10 Online Marketing Trends for 2013
Marketing

From gamification to local to analytics, a look at what's going to move the needle in marketing this year.
6 min read
5 Mentors Every Entrepreneur Should Have
Starting a Business

Having these types of people around to ask advice of and bounce ideas off can be essential to business owner's success.
4 min read
A Quick Guide to Making Your Brand's Story More Compelling
Marketing

Companies should tell the 'why' and highlight their stories in engaging ways.
5 min read
5 Ways to Take Customer Loyalty to the Next Level
Marketing

Here's how to improve the ways you measure loyalty and make it a higher priority with employees.
4 min read
5 Tips for Making Your Website More Social
Technology

The right messages, distinctive content and incentives are key to 'social optimization.'
4 min read
