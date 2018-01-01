Guest Writer

COO, Snagajob

Jocelyn Mangan serves as Snagajob's chief operating officer, where she is responsible for the creation and management of products that connect workers and employers, and for leading all marketing efforts to accelerate the growth of Snagajob's national brand. Mangan has almost two decades of experience building iconic global mobile apps and market-leading software products. As the former head of product for OpenTable, she oversaw the vision, strategy and development of the company's consumer and restaurant products. Prior to that, she held senior roles at TicketMaster, where she successfully led the first multi-lingual, Olympic ticketing website from concept to implementation.