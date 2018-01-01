John Sculley

John Sculley

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Former CEO of Pepsi-Cola and Apple

John Sculley is an entrepreneur and the former CEO of Pepsi-Cola and Apple. He is an expert in disruptive marketing strategies. An active investor and mentor, he is the author of Moonshot! Game Changing Strategies to Build a Billion Dollar Business and the creator of a new online video series How to Build a Successful Business.

The Tech Surge That's Putting Consumers in the Forefront
Customer Experience

Why the shift from producers to customers is changing everything.
4 min read
Apple Pay May Be the Creative Leap That Outmaneuvers Samsung
Mobile Payments

Former Apple CEO John Sculley argues, however, that Samsung and others still have some time to come up with an alternative.
5 min read
