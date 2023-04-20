Jonah Midanik
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Partner at Forum Ventures
Jonah Midanik is an entrepreneur, who supports founders building world-class companies while founding companies of his own. Jonah has spent the last 20 years in marketing and technology and has done everything from bootstrapping to launching corporate divisions to raising capital.
Latest
Management
How to Filter Good Advice From The Bad
There's a lot of great advice out there, but how do you know if it's great for you?