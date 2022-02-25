Signing out of account, Standby...
Jonathan Martinez
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Growth Marketing Nerd
Jonathan Martinez is a former YouTuber, UC Berkeley alum and growth marketing nerd who's helped scale Uber, Coinbase, Postmates, Chime and various startups.
Follow Jonathan Martinez on Social
Latest
Which Growth Metrics Actually Matter for Startups?
There is no single "one size fits all" or "correct" growth metric one should be religiously monitoring for their startup.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
Bhavik Sarkhedi
CEO of Write Right, Estorytellers, Taletel, Bloggism and Kalam Kagaz
-
-
Jonathon Narvey
CEO of Mind Meld PR
-
-
Yali Saar
CEO & Co-Founder of Tailor Brands
-
Hayley Paige
Publisher, Book Coach and Business Mentor