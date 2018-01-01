Joseph Pigato

Joseph Pigato

Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer of Sparked

Joseph Pigato is the managing director of Sparked, which helps companies retain their customers through sophisticated predictive analytics and engagement tools.

More From Joseph Pigato

4 Mindsets That Earn You More Customer Referrals
Entrepreneurs

4 Mindsets That Earn You More Customer Referrals

Referrals are not just prime sales leads. They are the ultimate compliment.
5 min read
4 Ways to Get Big Marketing Results on a Starter Budget
Marketing

4 Ways to Get Big Marketing Results on a Starter Budget

Learning what works when you have little money will make you unstoppable after you have some bucks to spend.
5 min read
Never Stop Wooing Your Customers and They Will Never Leave You
Customer Retention

Never Stop Wooing Your Customers and They Will Never Leave You

The best way to succeed as a brand is for your customers to think of your company as people who are taking care of them.
5 min read
How 9 Successful Companies Keep Their Customers
Customer Retention

How 9 Successful Companies Keep Their Customers

From making customer retention a key performance indicator to testing methodically, these entrepreneurs explain their staying power.
10 min read
4 Ways for Entrepreneurs to Inspire Confidence Even When Talking About Failure
Success Strategies

4 Ways for Entrepreneurs to Inspire Confidence Even When Talking About Failure

Subtle shifts in emphasis and focus can have a big effect on how you are perceived by the people you need to listen to you.
5 min read
It Pays to Become a Jet-Setting Global Entrepreneur Sooner Rather Than Later
Global Entrepreneurship

It Pays to Become a Jet-Setting Global Entrepreneur Sooner Rather Than Later

America is a vast market but just the number of English speakers in foreign countries doubles your potential customers.
4 min read
4 Steps to Knowing What Your Customers Want Better Than They Do
Big Data

4 Steps to Knowing What Your Customers Want Better Than They Do

Analyzing customer data is just more proof of what we've always known. Actions really do speak louder than words
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.