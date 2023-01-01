Josiah Grimes
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Co-Founder of KeyGlee Franchising
Josiah Grimes is an Arizona-based entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the CEO and co-founder of KeyGlee, a real estate wholesaler with over 100 franchise locations in the United States. Josiah is also the CEO and co-founder of New Reach Education, an online education platform.
Your company's success and culture start with the people you hire.