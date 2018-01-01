Julia Freeland

Julia Freeland

Guest Writer
Research Fellow
Julia Freeland is a research fellow at the Clayton Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank founded on the theories of Harvard professor Clayton Christensen. Her research focuses on innovative policies and practices in kindergarten-through-grade 12 education.

More From Julia Freeland

Cornering a Missed Pocket of the Ed-Tech Market
Technology

Cornering a Missed Pocket of the Ed-Tech Market

Entrepreneurs seeking to market to educators would benefit from understanding how new apps and tools align with schools' day-to-day needs.
4 min read
