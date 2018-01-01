Julie Pickens

Julie Pickens

Julie Pickens is the CEO and a co-founder of Little Busy Bodies, a company providing saline products for children, Boogie Wipes and Boogie Mist. She and her husband have three daughters ages 9, 15 and 19.

More From Julie Pickens

How to Rock the Cradle at Home and Work? Realize a Perfect Work-Life Balance Is Impossible.
Work-Life Balance

How to Rock the Cradle at Home and Work? Realize a Perfect Work-Life Balance Is Impossible.

You can be a wonderful parent and exemplary businessperson while relying on support systems.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.