About Katica Roy
Katica Roy is a gender economist and the CEO and founder of Denver-based Pipeline, an award-winning SaaS company that leverages artificial intelligence to identify and drive economic gains through gender equity. Pipeline launched the first gender equity app on Salesforce's AppExchange.
More From Katica Roy
Let's Settle This Once and for All: 'Can You Be a Good Mom and an Entrepreneur?'
In honor of International Women's Day, a contributor answers this (kind of antiquated) question yet again and offers some solutions.