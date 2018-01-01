Kep Sweeney and Ken Wiles

Kep Sweeney and Ken Wiles

Guest Writer
Managing Directors, Acceleron Group

Ken Wiles is a managing director at commercial-consulting firm Acceleron Group and the CEO of AlertID, a neighborhood social network. Kep Sweeney is also a managing director at Acceleron Group. Prior to forming Acceleron Group, he was an equity research analyst at the Wall Street investment bank Salomon Brothers. 

More From Kep Sweeney and Ken Wiles

So You Have a Successful Restaurant. Now What?
Restaurants

So You Have a Successful Restaurant. Now What?

Your food business might be able to support new ventures. Here's how to figure out the best direction to go in for expansion.
4 min read
Mindfulness and the Startup CEO
Leadership Qualities

Mindfulness and the Startup CEO

Uncertainty is the fog through which the CEO navigates a startup. Life skills are as important as what you learned in business school.
4 min read
The Money-Raising Marathon: Preparing to Pitch Investors
Pitching Investors

The Money-Raising Marathon: Preparing to Pitch Investors

Pitching to investors can be a full-time job, but if you prepare yourself for meetings, it can save you precious time.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.