Kep Sweeney and Ken Wiles

Ken Wiles is a managing director at commercial-consulting firm Acceleron Group and the CEO of AlertID, a neighborhood social network. Kep Sweeney is also a managing director at Acceleron Group. Prior to forming Acceleron Group, he was an equity research analyst at the Wall Street investment bank Salomon Brothers.
Restaurants
So You Have a Successful Restaurant. Now What?
Your food business might be able to support new ventures. Here's how to figure out the best direction to go in for expansion.
Leadership Qualities
Mindfulness and the Startup CEO
Uncertainty is the fog through which the CEO navigates a startup. Life skills are as important as what you learned in business school.
Pitching Investors
The Money-Raising Marathon: Preparing to Pitch Investors
Pitching to investors can be a full-time job, but if you prepare yourself for meetings, it can save you precious time.