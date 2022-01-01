Signing out of account, Standby...
Kevin Forestell
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of DOZR
Leading the way in ecommerce and marketplace solutions for heavy-equipment rentals, Kevin Forestell is the CEO and co-founder of construction tech company DOZR. With DOZR, he aims to bring heavy equipment within reach for anyone, anywhere, anytime at the click of a button.
My 7-Year-Old Daughter Started Selling Eggs. Here's What She Taught Me About Running a Startup.
Here are five startup lessons we all can learn from my daughter, our five chickens and her egg selling business.
