Killian Bell

Amazon
Amazon Is Overhauling Its Reviews System to Make It Much More Useful
The e-retailing giant's reviews system can have a big impact on buying decisions, but it's not as accurate as it could be.
Apple
Jony Ive Promoted to Chief Design Officer at Apple
The new position will broaden Ive's design duties at Apple and give him the opportunity to work on projects like Apple Campus 2 and its iconic retail stores.
Apple
Apple to Make Several iPhones and Macs 'Obsolete' Next Month
A leaked document has confirmed plans to drop support for several devices in June.