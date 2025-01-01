Kirk Stange

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Kirk C. Stange is a Founding President and Attorney at Stange Law Firm. Mr. Stange built Stange Law Firm from the ground up, starting in 2007. Stange Law Firm now has offices in nine states, is still expanding, and is the second-largest family law firm in the country with twenty-seven offices.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growing a Business

Why Businesses Must Distinguish Between Branding and Lead Generation

Knowing the difference between lead generation and branding is vital for businesses wanting to grow.

More Authors You Might Like