Kirk Stange
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Kirk C. Stange is a Founding President and Attorney at Stange Law Firm. Mr. Stange built Stange Law Firm from the ground up, starting in 2007. Stange Law Firm now has offices in nine states, is still expanding, and is the second-largest family law firm in the country with twenty-seven offices.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growing a Business
Why Businesses Must Distinguish Between Branding and Lead Generation
Knowing the difference between lead generation and branding is vital for businesses wanting to grow.