Kumail Hemani

E-commerce
How to Handle Negative Comments and Keep Your E-Commerce Customers Happy
Negative comments can actually help build a better business if they are heard and get the attention they deserve.
Ready for Anything
If Your Cold Sales E-mail Didn't Get a Response, Make it Hot
To keep your pitch out of the spam folder, get the email address of the person who can make use of what you are offering.
Customer Satisfaction
Cultivating the Right Attitude Turns Customers Into Followers
Putting the customer at the center of all you do is the cornerstone of succeeding at any business.
Presentations
Here's How to Create a Mesmerizing Presentation
Presentations can go one of two ways: be a complete snooze fest or an opportunity to get the audience hooked on your company. Here are a few tips on avoiding the drab in lieu of fab.
Marketing
Turning Content from 'Meh' to Wow With Storytelling
With the increase of blogs popping up and search engines putting more emphasis on content, entrepreneurs need to focus on staying above the crowd. One way is through the use of storytelling.