Leigh Higginbotham Butler
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Founder & CEO @ Akina Technologies, PBC
Bio
Leigh Higginbotham Butler is the founder and CEO of Akina Connect, a social enterprise leveraging new media to address systemic disparities faced by Black women. With 20+ years of professional experience, Leigh has a proven track record of generating positive impact for causes and organizations.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Diversity
We're Still Far From an Equal Workplace for Marginalized Communities. Employers Need to Follow These Steps for a Path to a More Equitable Future.
For Black, brown and other people from marginalized groups in the workplace, there continue to be stark inequalities that hinder our success.