Lindsey Holthaus
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-founder and CEO of Plain Jane
Lindsey Holthaus Co-founded Hemp Brand, Plain Jane. Before Plain Jane, she worked on the state budget and healthcare policy for the Maryland Department of Legislative Services. Lindsey enjoys solving problems, creating, and googling just about anything.
Latest
Starting a Business
How to Build an Ecommerce Brand in a Crowded and Competitive Industry
Following these strategies will help your ecommerce brand succeed amidst the competition.