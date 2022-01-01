Louis Hernandez Jr.

Louis Hernandez Jr.

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and Managing Director at Black Dragon Capital

Louis Hernandez Jr. is founder, CEO and managing director of Black Dragon Capital, a minority-led private equity firm that makes growth investments in complex technical fields and industries disrupted by digitization, including content management, financial services, ecommerce and sports and media.

https://blackdragoncap.com/team/louis-hernandez-jr/

Follow Louis Hernandez Jr. on Social

Latest

Entrepreneurs

5 Questions to Prepare for Ahead of Your Meeting With Investors

Prepare for these five questions before investor meetings and learn what investors are really looking for.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like