Guest Writer
CEO of Thriving Launch
Luis Congdon is the founder of Thriving Launch, a consulting company that teaches individuals and companies how to use digital marketing to increase profits. He and his partner co-host the Thriving Launch podcast  

Kanye West Is Hard to Ignore. Here's What You Can Learn From His Antics.
Regardless of what anyone says, Kanye is taking his controversial opinions to the bank.
Make 6 Figures a Year With a Free Facebook Group
The best part is if you already use Facebook, you'll be able to start using these tips right now.
Nike Made $6 Billion From That Colin Kaepernick Ad. Here's What All Brands Can Learn.
Taking a big risk sometimes leads to a big reward.
5 Reasons to Stop Posting Hype on Social Media
Customers are wising up to the over-exaggerated lifestyles they see online.
Steal This Marketing Tactic From McDonald's and Petco to Dramatically Increase Sales
Are you capturing all the visitors who come to your website?
If No One Is Engaging With Your Marketing, You Should Do This
Sometimes, being 'professional' is not what's best for your business.
How to Use This Highly Effective Apple Marketing Technique for Your Business
It's one that doesn't require a big budget.
What You Can Learn From Steve Jobs About Distorting the Truth to Advance Your Vision
The "reality distortion field" is how great leaders inspire.
I Was Ripped Off by Someone I Thought Was a Friend. Here's What I Learned.
If I had dug a little deeper, I would have seen the truth.
How to Use Facebook to Bring in an Extra $10,000 a Month Without Running Ads
Making sales on Facebook is easier than it sounds.
Going It Alone in Business? 5 Reasons That's a Really Bad Idea.
Being a solopreneur sounds great, but it's actually a poor choice for your business.
If You Use Facebook for Business, Don't Make These 3 Mistakes
Facebook is great for networking, but only if you use it right.
Why Relying Solely on Social Media Marketing Could Be a Disaster for Your Business
This old-school technique may not be sexy, but it offers big returns.
Why Your Website Isn't Getting You the Sales You Need
is your website optimized for sales?
Being Married Makes You a Better Entrepreneur -- Here's Why
Want to earn more and be happier? Start with a healthy marriage.
