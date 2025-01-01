Marcos Viriato
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Marcos Viriato is the Co-Founder & CEO of Parfin, a leading fintech bridging TradFi and DeFi. Backed by Accenture Ventures and more, Parfin powers Rayls, an EVM-compatible blockchain tested for Brazil’s CBDC. Marcos was formerly a partner at BTG Pactual.
Latest
Money & Finance
How Traditional Institutions Can Lead the Next Phase of Blockchain Finance
Exploring the strategic steps traditional institutions can take to shape the future of blockchain finance.