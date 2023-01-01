Marek Niedzwiedz

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
CEO at aeXea Group

Boasting 20 years of leadership spanning startups, growth, turnarounds, and transactions, I've successfully led five business exits. My proficiency lies in comprehending the complex interplay between operations, growth strategies, and finance. Currently pursuing MBA in Finance and Sustainability.

Latest

Green Entrepreneur

How to Harness the Power of Sustainability in Small Business to Drive Profits and Capital

Embracing sustainability can improve profitability while attracting investment and funding for small businesses.

