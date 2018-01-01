Maria Muto-Porter

Maria Muto-Porter is a freelance writer in Phoenix. Her career began in broadcasting as a reporter and producer where she covered local news and features in Toledo, Ohio. Muto-Porter served as editor for two publications including a national design magazine. She has also written and edited books, magazine articles and other business materials.

More From Maria Muto-Porter

How One Young Entrepreneur's Quest to Encourage Women Engineers Led Her to GoldieBlox
Entrepreneurs

How One Young Entrepreneur's Quest to Encourage Women Engineers Led Her to GoldieBlox

Not happy about the dearth of women in engineering? Debbie Sterling thinks overly-girlie toys are to blame.
5 min read
How Hyperink Aims to Reinvent Publishing
Starting a Business

How Hyperink Aims to Reinvent Publishing

See how Kevin Gao, the founder of Hyperink, is re-thinking the e-book publishing industry by focusing on niche content.
5 min read
An Inside Look at Arizona State University's SkySong Incubator
Starting a Business

An Inside Look at Arizona State University's SkySong Incubator

Before you start up, you might want to consider getting a little help. Here's a look at how one incubator is successfully giving students and non-students a hand.
Karmaloop's Greg Selkoe on Social Media and the Verge Culture
Project Grow

Karmaloop's Greg Selkoe on Social Media and the Verge Culture

A discussion with Karmaloop's founder and CEO Greg Selkoe on how innovative techniques and practical thinking helped his company thrive in today's ever changing fashion marketplace.
4 min read
