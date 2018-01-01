Maria Muto-Porter

Entrepreneurs
How One Young Entrepreneur's Quest to Encourage Women Engineers Led Her to GoldieBlox
Not happy about the dearth of women in engineering? Debbie Sterling thinks overly-girlie toys are to blame.
Starting a Business
How Hyperink Aims to Reinvent Publishing
See how Kevin Gao, the founder of Hyperink, is re-thinking the e-book publishing industry by focusing on niche content.
Starting a Business
An Inside Look at Arizona State University's SkySong Incubator
Before you start up, you might want to consider getting a little help. Here's a look at how one incubator is successfully giving students and non-students a hand.
Project Grow
Karmaloop's Greg Selkoe on Social Media and the Verge Culture
A discussion with Karmaloop's founder and CEO Greg Selkoe on how innovative techniques and practical thinking helped his company thrive in today's ever changing fashion marketplace.