Mark McLaughlin, MD

Guest Writer
Neurosurgeon, Princeton Brain and Spine Care
Mark McLaughlin, M.D., is a board-certified neurosurgeon, currenly practicing neurological surgery at Princeton Brain and Spine Care, with a focus on spinal disorders and trigeminal and occupital neuralgia and chiari malformation surgery.  His mission is to use the lessons he's learned in his career to help others engage and wrestle with stress.
 

A Brain Surgeon's Tips for Handling Stress Head-On
Stress

If you're comfortable, you're not learning, this neurosurgeon advises. Oh, and another thing: "Never cut what you can't see."
6 min read
