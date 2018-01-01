Mark Nowlan is senior vice president of marketing & communications at PR Newswire. Nowlan is a frequent lecturer on media relations, strategic communications and crisis communications at industry conferences around the country. Get more information about PR Newswire and public relations with their PR Toolkit for small businesses.
PR Trends: A Press Release for Social Media
The traditional press release gets a makeover to appeal to the newest online media outlets.
Interviewing Dos & Don'ts
You've lined up an interview, so now what? Learn to look and sound your best on camera, on the radio and in print with this crash course in media training.
How to Attract Attention With a Feature Article
Get the press you want by crafting a feature story that'll get picked up by the papers.
Measuring the Value of PR
Want to know what effect media coverage is having on your business? Here are the best ways to find out.
8 Ways to Get the Media Buzzing
Top strategies for getting big press for your small business
Power Up Your PR with Multimedia
From RSS feeds to Podcasting, multimedia is becoming the best way to reach the new savvy consumer.
Put Your Press Release on the Web
Maximize your presence with a press release that'll get picked up by search engines.
Playing the Expert Game
Establish yourself as an expert in your field, and the media will come to you.
The Press Tool Every Website Needs
Make your business more accessible to the media with an online media room.
How to Save Face in a Business Crisis
Minimize the impact of a crisis on your small business with a pre-planned PR campaign.