Marla Mattenson is a relationship intimacy expert who coaches entrepreneurial couples using a non-traditional approach in which clients uncover the hidden patterns in their relationships and business practices using neuroscience and mathematics. Over the
course of her 23-year career, Mattenson has helped more than 12,000 couples, including Grammy winner Academy Award-winning actors, producers and directors, NBA players and coaches and millionaire entrepreneurs. She works with Julian Colker, her life and business partner.
Relationships
Are Entrepreneurs Doomed When it Comes to Finding Love?
The answer is 'no,' especially when you've planned a 'digital detox date' on Valentine's Day with your significant other. You have, haven't you?