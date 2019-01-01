My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marla Mattenson

Marla Mattenson

Guest Writer
Intimacy and Relationship Coach for Entrepreneurial Coupes
Marla Mattenson is a relationship intimacy expert who coaches entrepreneurial couples using a non-traditional approach in which clients uncover the hidden patterns in their relationships and business practices using neuroscience and mathematics. Over the
course of her 23-year career, Mattenson has helped more than 12,000 couples, including Grammy winner Academy Award-winning actors, producers and directors, NBA players and coaches and millionaire entrepreneurs. She works with Julian Colker, her life and business partner.

More From Marla Mattenson

Are Entrepreneurs Doomed When it Comes to Finding Love?
Relationships

Are Entrepreneurs Doomed When it Comes to Finding Love?

The answer is 'no,' especially when you've planned a 'digital detox date' on Valentine's Day with your significant other. You have, haven't you?
7 min read