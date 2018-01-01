Martin Turner and Jamie Barker

Guest Writer
Sport Psychologists, Book Authors

Martin Turner and Jamie Barker are sport psychologists who work with athletes and global business organizations and the authors of What Business Can Learn From Sport Psychology: Ten Lessons for Peak Professional Performance. Turner is a lecturer at Staffordshire University in Stoke-on-Trent in the United Kingdom and Barker is an associate professor there.

More From Martin Turner and Jamie Barker

Failure

Coaching someone right before a presentation? Avoid emphasizing the very behaviors to be avoided.
5 min read
Stress Management

By worrying and ruminating about your choices, you can slow down the very mental processes that you need.
5 min read
Stress Management

How do competitors deliver top performance when so much is riding on a single movement?
6 min read
